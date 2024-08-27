Japan: Italy on display at JR Kyoto Isetan with gourmet products

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
27 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 26, 2024_ From August 27 to September 1, 2024, JR Kyoto Isetan will host the "Italia Exhibition," an event celebrating Italian food culture. Among the protagonists, the Japanese company Eriziru will present for the first time the brand "Palazzo di Barignana," which offers high-quality extra virgin olive oil and other typical Italian products. The internationally awarded VARGNANO olive oil comes from Romagna and represents an excellence of the Italian culinary tradition. The event, as reported by jiji.com, will also offer a selection of Italian regional dishes and traditional crafts, paying homage to the rich food culture of Italy. It will be a unique opportunity for Japanese visitors to discover and taste the delights of Italy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
