Japan: Italy prepares to shine at Expo 2025 in Osaka with its Renaissance-inspired pavilion

October 13, 2024_ Italy is preparing a pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka that is inspired by the principles of the Renaissance, with a theater, a square, and a garden. The centerpiece of the expo will be the Atlas Farnese, a 2.1-meter-tall marble sculpture, which will be exhibited in Japan for the first time. Mario Vattani, the general commissioner for Italy at the Expo, emphasized the importance of showing an authentic work of art to Asian visitors, with the theme "Art regenerates life." The collaboration with the Holy See pavilion will include cultural events and art exhibitions, including Caravaggio's famous work "The Deposition." The news was reported by mainichi.jp. Expo Osaka is an important opportunity for Italy to showcase its rich cultural and artistic heritage to international audiences.