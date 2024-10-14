Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Italy prepares to shine at Expo 2025 in Osaka with its Renaissance-inspired pavilion

October 13, 2024_ Italy is preparing a pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka that is inspired by the principles of the Renaissance, with a theater, a square,...

Japan: Italy prepares to shine at Expo 2025 in Osaka with its Renaissance-inspired pavilion
14 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 13, 2024_ Italy is preparing a pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka that is inspired by the principles of the Renaissance, with a theater, a square, and a garden. The centerpiece of the expo will be the Atlas Farnese, a 2.1-meter-tall marble sculpture, which will be exhibited in Japan for the first time. Mario Vattani, the general commissioner for Italy at the Expo, emphasized the importance of showing an authentic work of art to Asian visitors, with the theme "Art regenerates life." The collaboration with the Holy See pavilion will include cultural events and art exhibitions, including Caravaggio's famous work "The Deposition." The news was reported by mainichi.jp. Expo Osaka is an important opportunity for Italy to showcase its rich cultural and artistic heritage to international audiences.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italia Osaka fu Giappone exhibited in Japan
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza