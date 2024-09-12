Japan: Italy protagonist at Tourism Expo Japan 2024

September 12, 2024_ ENIT, the Italian national tourism board, will participate in Tourism Expo Japan 2024, which will be held in Tokyo from September 26 to 29. Numerous representatives of Italian regions, including Veneto and Puglia, will be present to promote their tourist attractions and start collaborations with Japanese agencies. The Italian pavilion, located in the eastern area of Tokyo Big Sight, will offer opportunities for networking and exchange of ideas between operators in the sector. This initiative underlines the importance of Italian tourism in Japan, as reported by jwing.net. The event represents an important opportunity to strengthen the ties between Italy and Japan in the tourism sector, promoting Italian beauty and culture.