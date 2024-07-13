Japan: Italy returns with the 'Italia展' event and 'Cheese and Ice Show' in Tokyo

12 July 2024_ From 18 to 23 July 2024, the Tobu department store in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, will host the 'Italia展' event together with the 'Cheese and Ice Show'. Italy展 will feature 38 Italian stores, including renowned chefs Tsutomu Ochiai and Takeo Kataoka, who will present a collaborative menu. The event will highlight Italian products such as lemon puff pastry from Naples and handcrafted items such as linen tablecloths from Lucca. The Cheese and Ice Show will offer specialties such as four-cheese pizza and artisanal ice cream, including Sicilian granita. Fashion-press.net reports it. The event represents an important showcase for Italian culture and gastronomy in Japan.