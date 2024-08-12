Japan: Japan closes festival with Olympic medal record

Cerca nel sito
 
August 12, 2024_ Japan concluded a 17-day festival, winning a total of 45 medals, the most ever in an overseas Olympic competition. Among the most...

12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
August 12, 2024_ Japan concluded a 17-day festival, winning a total of 45 medals, the most ever in an overseas Olympic competition. Among the most notable achievements was the gold medal won by wrestler Kiyoshi Motoki, who attracted attention for his outstanding performance. This achievement represents a historic milestone for Japan, highlighting the talent of Japanese athletes in various disciplines. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The festival celebrated not only sports victories, but also the culture and unity of Japan in an international context.

