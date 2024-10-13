Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Japan: Japan Criticizes Government's Nuclear Sharing Plans

October 12, 2024_ Japan has expressed strong criticism over the government's plans to share nuclear weapons with the United States, following the...

Japan: Japan Criticizes Government's Nuclear Sharing Plans
13 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
October 12, 2024_ Japan has expressed strong criticism over the government's plans to share nuclear weapons with the United States, following the recent awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations. The organization's representative, Terumi Tanaka, said the plans were unacceptable and called on Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to reflect on the seriousness of the nuclear issue. At a press conference, Tanaka also revealed that the Prime Minister shared his traumatic experience of using nuclear weapons, stressing the need to abolish them. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The organization, which represents survivors of the atomic attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, has seen a decline in membership and is facing financial challenges, but continues to fight for peace and justice.

