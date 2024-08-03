Japan: Japan rejects request to restart Tsuruga 2 nuclear power plant

August 02, 2024_ Japan's Nuclear Regulatory Commission has begun the process to deny the request to restart the Tsuruga 2 nuclear power plant, located in Fukui Prefecture. The decision was made because it was not possible to exclude the presence of an active fault under the reactor, making the plant non-compliant with the new safety standards. Despite the Japan Atomic Power Company's request to continue the review, the commission decided to build on previous findings. The commission expects to approve a review document by the end of the month, with a final decision expected in October. The source of this news is 毎日新聞. The Tsuruga 2 power plant has been at the center of safety concerns for over a decade, due to the possible presence of active faults in its vicinity.