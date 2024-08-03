Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 03 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Japan rejects request to restart Tsuruga 2 nuclear power plant

August 02, 2024_ Japan's Nuclear Regulatory Commission has begun the process to deny the request to restart the Tsuruga 2 nuclear power plant,...

Japan: Japan rejects request to restart Tsuruga 2 nuclear power plant
03 agosto 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 02, 2024_ Japan's Nuclear Regulatory Commission has begun the process to deny the request to restart the Tsuruga 2 nuclear power plant, located in Fukui Prefecture. The decision was made because it was not possible to exclude the presence of an active fault under the reactor, making the plant non-compliant with the new safety standards. Despite the Japan Atomic Power Company's request to continue the review, the commission decided to build on previous findings. The commission expects to approve a review document by the end of the month, with a final decision expected in October. The source of this news is 毎日新聞. The Tsuruga 2 power plant has been at the center of safety concerns for over a decade, due to the possible presence of active faults in its vicinity.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
been at quest Giappone Atomic Power Company's
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza