Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2024
Japan: Japan Research Institute President Promotes Wage Increase Through Corporate Productivity

October 21, 2024_ The president of the Japan Research Institute said that improving companies' earning capacity is key to ensuring continued wage...

21 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
October 21, 2024_ The president of the Japan Research Institute said that improving companies' earning capacity is key to ensuring continued wage growth. She stressed the importance of investing in innovation and training to enhance the competitiveness of Japanese companies. She also highlighted how a more productive work environment can contribute to sustainable economic growth. Her stance comes amid ongoing debate over wage policies in Japan, where pressure for wage increases is growing. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. This comes at a crucial time, as Japan is struggling to address economic challenges related to inflation and stagnant wages.

