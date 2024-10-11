Japan: Japan, South Korea meet to strengthen economic ties

October 11, 2024_ Representatives from Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo to discuss opportunities for economic and trade cooperation. During the meeting, various areas, including technology, energy, and cultural exchanges, were explored with the aim of enhancing bilateral relations. Officials stressed the importance of overcoming historical tensions to foster an environment of fruitful cooperation. This meeting marks a significant step towards greater economic integration between the two countries. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. Relations between Japan and South Korea are historically complex, but both countries recognize the importance of working together to address common challenges.