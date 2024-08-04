Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
Japan: Japanese athletes display sportsmanship at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
04 agosto 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
04 August 2024_ Japanese athletes participating in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games shared messages of sportsmanship and determination after the first half of the competition. Among the most touching stories, judoka Ryuki Nagayama expressed his gratitude for being able to compete, despite a controversial defeat. Swimmer Rikako Ike also spoke of her desire to return in four years, after overcoming an illness. Other athletes, such as gymnast Daiki Hashimoto and badmintonist Akane Yamaguchi, shared their experiences, highlighting the importance of public support. The news is reported by mainichi.jp. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will feature around 10,000 athletes from around the world, making the event a major celebration of sport and competition.

