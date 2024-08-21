Japan: Japanese Athletes Prepare for X Games in Chiba

August 21, 2024_ Japanese skateboarders Coco Yoshizawa, Sky Brown and Sakura Yosozumi attended a press conference in Tokyo ahead of next month's X Games in Chiba. The athletes expressed excitement about the event, which is a great opportunity to showcase their talents on an international level. The conference highlighted Japan's commitment to promoting extreme sports and supporting young female athletes. This event will take place amid the growing popularity of action sports in the country, according to english.kyodonews.net. The X Games is an annual extreme sports competition that attracts athletes from around the world, helping to promote youth sports culture.