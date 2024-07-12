Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Japanese chef wins the Pasta Championship Asia 2024 with a recipe inspired by Italy

11 July 2024_ The famous Italian pasta brand Barilla organized a tasting and press conference to celebrate the victory of Japanese chef Seigo...

Japan: Japanese chef wins the Pasta Championship Asia 2024 with a recipe inspired by Italy
12 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

11 July 2024_ The famous Italian pasta brand Barilla organized a tasting and press conference to celebrate the victory of Japanese chef Seigo Fuchigami at the Pasta Championship Asia 2024 Japan. The winning recipe, called 'Sublimation of Climate', combines traditional Italian and Japanese ingredients, reflecting a commitment to sustainability. Fuchigami expressed his desire to convey to young chefs the importance of Italian culinary traditions. Barilla, founded in Parma in 1877, is the number one pasta brand in Italy. The news was reported by jiji.com. Fuchigami will represent Japan at the next Asian Championship in Manila, Philippines in October 2024.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
pasta brand Barilla organized Italia ricetta medica is the number one pasta brand in Italy
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza