Japan: Japanese chef wins the Pasta Championship Asia 2024 with a recipe inspired by Italy

11 July 2024_ The famous Italian pasta brand Barilla organized a tasting and press conference to celebrate the victory of Japanese chef Seigo Fuchigami at the Pasta Championship Asia 2024 Japan. The winning recipe, called 'Sublimation of Climate', combines traditional Italian and Japanese ingredients, reflecting a commitment to sustainability. Fuchigami expressed his desire to convey to young chefs the importance of Italian culinary traditions. Barilla, founded in Parma in 1877, is the number one pasta brand in Italy. The news was reported by jiji.com. Fuchigami will represent Japan at the next Asian Championship in Manila, Philippines in October 2024.