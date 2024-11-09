Japan: Japanese corporate profits fall for first time in four years

November 08, 2024_ Major Japanese listed companies are facing a decline in aggregate net profit for the six months ended September, marking the first decline in four years. The aggregate net profit of 577 companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime Market fell 5.6% to about 14 trillion yen from a year earlier, according to data from SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. Concerns also surround the impact of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies on corporate profits. Companies in the transportation and manufacturing sectors saw significant declines, while machinery makers benefited from rising demand for semiconductors for artificial intelligence, japantoday.com reported. Japanese companies, which account for about 41% of companies listed on the Prime Market, are bracing for an uncertain future with Trump's presidential term set to begin next year.