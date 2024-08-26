Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Japan: Japanese Crafts and Gucci Celebrate Design with 'Bamboo 1947' Project

August 25, 2024_ On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Gucci's arrival in Japan, an innovative project brings together Japanese artisans and...

26 agosto 2024 | 12.45
Redazione Adnkronos
August 25, 2024_ On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Gucci's arrival in Japan, an innovative project brings together Japanese artisans and contemporary artists to revitalize the famous 'Gucci Bamboo 1947' handbag. The 'Bamboo 1947: Then and Now' exhibition at the Gucci Ginza Gallery presents unique works made with traditional Japanese techniques, highlighting the encounter between Japanese culture and Italian savoir-faire. Participants include renowned artisans such as Katsura Morihito, who has created unique pieces using precious metals and exotic skins. The news was reported by kateigaho.com, highlighting the importance of collaboration between Japan and Italy in the field of art and design. Visitors are invited to discover how tradition and innovation can merge into an unprecedented aesthetic experience.

Giappone and Italy piano project
