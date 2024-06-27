Japan: Japanese experts study the Italian emergency management model

June 26, 2024_ In Japan, whenever a disaster such as an earthquake occurs, survivors often have to sleep on gym floors and are unable to have hot meals for days. This scenario was also repeated during the earthquake on the Noto peninsula in January. However, in Italy, a European country known for frequent natural disasters, there is a different and more advanced system for managing emergencies. A team of Japanese experts visited Amatrice, Italy, to study these innovative practices. Asahi.com reports it. The visit revealed that, in Italy, trucks with kitchens and showers arrive in the affected areas already on the night of the disaster, offering immediate support to citizens.