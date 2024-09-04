Japan: Japanese figure skating team trains in Italy for Milan 2026 Olympics

September 4, 2024_ The Japanese figure skating team recently held a training camp in Varese, Italy, which will be the venue for their preparations for the 2026 Milan Olympics. Varese, a quiet town in northern Italy, provided an ideal environment for the athletes, with high-quality facilities and a peaceful atmosphere. During their stay, the skaters also enjoyed the beauty of the local landscape, similar to that of Oberstdorf in Germany, where they had trained previously. This training camp strengthened the determination of the Japanese athletes to compete successfully in Milan. The news was reported by asahi.com. The training camp in Italy represents an important opportunity for the Japanese team to hone their skills in preparation for a prestigious sporting event.