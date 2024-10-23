Japan: Japanese government accelerates Green Transformation for a sustainable society

October 23, 2024_ The Japanese government is considering concrete measures to accelerate the Green Transformation (GX), an initiative to promote environmental sustainability. This plan aims to achieve a more sustainable society by addressing the challenges of climate change and resource conservation. Strategies being developed include investments in renewable energy and green technologies. The initiative is part of Japan's broader commitment to sustainability and reducing carbon emissions, 毎日新聞 reported. The Japanese government, known for its innovative approach, is seeking to position itself as a leader in the green transition globally.