Japan: Japanese government announces appeal against Nagasaki survivors verdict

September 21, 2024_ Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced plans to appeal a Nagasaki court ruling that recognized only 15 of the 44 survivors of the atomic attack as official victims. Despite the appeal, the government plans to expand medical care for all survivors, making them equivalent to those recognized as 'hibakusha'. The Ministry of Health stressed the need for adequate care, given that the average age of survivors is over 85. The source of this news is 毎日新聞. The Japanese government continues to work with local authorities in Nagasaki to finalize the details of the new care plan.