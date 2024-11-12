Japan: Japanese government announces end of funding for non-transparent political activities

November 11, 2024_ Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba confirmed plans to abolish funds for political activities, known as "political activity expenses," which have never been made public. The decision was announced at a ruling party meeting, with the aim of reforming the political financing law by the end of the year. In addition, the government is considering donating about 7 billion yen in undeclared funds to the national treasury as part of an accountability measure. Ishiba stressed the importance of addressing public concerns about financial transparency in politics, as reported by 毎日新聞. The reform aims to restore public trust in Japan's political institutions, amid growing demands for greater ethics and accountability.