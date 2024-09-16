Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Japan: Japanese government calls for lifting of post-Fukushima import restrictions

September 16, 2024_ The Japanese government is calling for the lifting of import restrictions on products from Fukushima that were imposed after the...

16 settembre 2024 | 12.25
September 16, 2024_ The Japanese government is calling for the lifting of import restrictions on products from Fukushima that were imposed after the 2011 nuclear accident. Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga stressed the scientific safety of the products and urged nations to review their policies. Currently, the restrictions mainly affect agricultural and seafood products from the region, raising concerns about the local economy, 毎日新聞 reported. The Japanese government's request is aimed at supporting the economic recovery of the Fukushima region, which suffered severe damage from the nuclear accident.

