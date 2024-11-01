Japan: Japanese government discusses tax reform with focus on 1 million yen threshold

November 1, 2024_ The Liberal Democratic Party of Japan has announced plans to set up discussion committees to address policy issues, with a focus on the 1 million yen threshold. This threshold represents an income limit that has significant implications for taxation and welfare. Party members plan to explore how changes to this threshold could affect Japan's tax and social policies. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. Tax reform is a key issue for the government, as it aims to ensure a more fair and sustainable system for Japanese citizens.