Japan: Japanese government ends Nankai Trench earthquake alert

August 15, 2024_ The Japanese government announced the end of the temporary earthquake warning for the Nankai Trench, a high-risk seismic zone off the southern coast of Japan. The decision was made after a careful assessment of the seismic situation, which showed a decline in seismic activity in the region. Authorities reassured the public, stressing that there are currently no signs of an imminent large earthquake. The news was reported by 毎日新聞, highlighting the importance of preparedness and continued vigilance in a country prone to frequent seismic events. Japan, known for its advanced seismic monitoring technology, continues to work to ensure the safety of its citizens.