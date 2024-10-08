Japan: Japanese government prepares for historic Q&A session

October 8, 2024_ The Japanese government is preparing for a question-and-answer session that will mark the first direct confrontation between government representatives and the opposition. The event is scheduled for tomorrow and could lead to an important discussion on the country's current and future policies. The session will take place against a backdrop of rising political tension, with the opposition demanding greater transparency and accountability. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The meeting represents a crucial opportunity for the government to address citizens' concerns and clarify its position on key issues.