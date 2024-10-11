Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Japan: Japanese government promotes trust in public sector

October 11, 2024_ The Japanese government has announced new measures to restore public trust in public institutions, following a series of scandals...

11 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 11, 2024_ The Japanese government has announced new measures to restore public trust in public institutions, following a series of scandals that have rocked the country. The initiatives include greater transparency in government operations and the implementation of stricter controls to prevent corruption. The government is committed to actively involving citizens in the decision-making process, promoting open and constructive dialogue. These actions aim to strengthen the credibility of institutions and improve public perception of the government. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The measures are part of a broad effort to renew Japanese people's trust in their government, amid growing skepticism toward authorities.

