Japan: Japanese government responds to criticism over undeclared funds

October 25, 2024_ Japan's Liberal Democratic Party has defended the secretive disbursement of 200,000 yen, responding to criticism from the opposition. Party officials have said that the funds are not a form of fictitious approval. The controversy has raised questions about the transparency of the party's financial operations. The issue has attracted media and public attention, highlighting ongoing political tensions in Japan. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The Liberal Democratic Party, in power since 2012, is one of Japan's major political parties and has a long history of influence in national politics.