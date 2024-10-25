Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Japanese government responds to criticism over undeclared funds

October 25, 2024_ Japan's Liberal Democratic Party has defended the secretive disbursement of 200,000 yen, responding to criticism from the...

Japan: Japanese government responds to criticism over undeclared funds
25 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 25, 2024_ Japan's Liberal Democratic Party has defended the secretive disbursement of 200,000 yen, responding to criticism from the opposition. Party officials have said that the funds are not a form of fictitious approval. The controversy has raised questions about the transparency of the party's financial operations. The issue has attracted media and public attention, highlighting ongoing political tensions in Japan. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The Liberal Democratic Party, in power since 2012, is one of Japan's major political parties and has a long history of influence in national politics.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
tensions in Japan funds fund long history
Vedi anche
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza