Japan: Japanese government revises income threshold for tax breaks

November 9, 2024_ The Japanese government has launched consultations between the Liberal Democratic Party and the Komeito Party to review the 1,030,000 yen income threshold that determines access to tax breaks. This initiative aims to improve support for low-income families and ensure greater fairness in the tax system. Discussions will focus on how to modify current policies to better meet the needs of the population. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The proposed changes could have a significant impact on social and fiscal policies in Japan, a country known for its welfare system and economic challenges related to demographics.