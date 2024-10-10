Japan: Japanese government tackles 'slush fund politicians' ahead of election

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
10 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
October 9, 2024_ The Japanese government, led by Prime Minister Ishiba, is addressing the issue of so-called 'slush fund politicians' as it prepares for the upcoming elections. It has dropped 12 party members, including former members of Abe's group, from the list of candidates due to financial irregularities. Despite this, the government has decided to confirm the candidacies of 33 other politicians, promising to actively promote the participation of women and young people. The issue of slush funds has become a central issue in political debate, as reported by 毎日新聞. The elections will take place amid growing public pressure for greater transparency and accountability in Japanese politics.

