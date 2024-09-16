Japan: Japanese Kaito Takahashi unveils his style in Milan with Etro

September 16, 2024_ Kaito Takahashi, member of the musical group King & Prince, wore an Etro look for his trip to Milan, where he will attend the Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show. His outfit includes a sweater with unique details and denim with a botanical jacquard pattern, paired with the iconic 'Vera' bag, expressing relaxed elegance. The Etro fashion show will be held on September 18, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time, at THE MALL in Milan, a place known for high-profile fashion events. The news was reported by fashiontrend.jp, highlighting the importance of Italian fashion in the global panorama. This event represents an opportunity to celebrate Italian creativity and craftsmanship, with a focus on the fusion of Japanese and Italian styles.