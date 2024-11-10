Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
Japan: Japanese national baseball team prepares for World Cup

Japan: Japanese national baseball team prepares for World Cup
10 novembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
November 10, 2024_ The Japanese national baseball team is stepping up preparations for the upcoming Baseball World Cup, scheduled for next month. Training is taking place at the Tokyo Dome, one of Japan's major stadiums, with the aim of honing game strategies and improving team cohesion. The players, including some stars of the Japanese championship, are motivated to bring home the title, after the success achieved in previous editions. The team is supported by strong enthusiasm from the fans, who expect great performances. The news is reported by 毎日新聞. The Baseball World Cup is an event of great importance for Japan, a country with a long tradition and passion for this sport.

