August 30, 2024_ The Japan Self-Defense Navy participated in joint exercises with the navies of Australia, Italy, Germany, and France from August 27 to 29, 2024, in the southern Kanto region. These exercises aim to strengthen international cooperation in maritime security and improve operational capabilities among allied naval forces. Italy, represented by an aircraft carrier, played a key role in these exercises, underscoring the importance of collaboration between nations to address global challenges. The news was reported by oricon.co.jp. The exercises highlight Japan's commitment to maintaining strong relations with international partners, especially Italy, a country known for its maritime tradition and influence in the Mediterranean.