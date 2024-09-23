Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Japan: Japanese politician calls for reforms to involve young people in politics

Japan: Japanese politician calls for reforms to involve young people in politics
23 settembre 2024
September 23, 2024_ Japanese politician Ishimaru described Japan's current political situation as "outdated" and stressed the urgency of reforms. He proposed concrete measures to encourage young people to participate in politics, aiming for a significant change in the political landscape. Ishimaru spoke out for a new generation that wants to be more involved in the country's political decisions, 毎日新聞 reported. His proposals could be a major step toward a more inclusive and representative political system in Japan.

