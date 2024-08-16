Japan: Japanese politicians prepare for next leadership race

August 16, 2024_ Japanese politicians Sanae Takaichi, Taro Kono, and Ken Saito have expressed interest in participating in the upcoming Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election. Takaichi, former Gender Affairs Minister, Kono, former Foreign Affairs Minister, and Saito, former Agriculture Minister, are prominent figures in Japanese politics. The LDP leadership contest is eagerly awaited, as the party plays a crucial role in Japanese politics. The news was reported by 毎日新聞, highlighting the importance of this election for the future of Japan. The LDP leadership election will also influence the country's domestic and foreign policies, amid economic and geopolitical challenges.