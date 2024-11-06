Japan: Japanese politicians unite for political reform after financial scandal

November 5, 2024_ The leaders of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Yoshihiko Noda, and the National Democratic Party, Yuichiro Tamaki, have agreed to work together to implement fundamental political reforms in response to a political financing scandal involving the Liberal Democratic Party. The two parties intend to push for a revision of the political financing law by the end of the year to prevent future abuses. During the meeting, they also discussed the need to clarify the details of the scandal and abolish funding for political activities that do not require transparency. The news was reported by 毎日新聞, highlighting the importance of cooperation among opposition parties to maintain unity and address current political issues.