Japan: Japanese Red Cross Surveys Public Awareness of Disaster Prevention

August 29, 2024_ In preparation for Disaster Prevention Day on September 1, the Japan Red Cross conducted a survey on disaster prevention awareness and practices among 1,200 citizens from different regions. The results show that only 33.6% of respondents have undertaken preparedness actions, with individual rather than community-based activities being the most common. In addition, 64.7% of respondents do not frequently consider the possibility of dealing with an urban disaster. The source of this news is mainichi.jp. The Tokyo-based Japan Red Cross is actively involved in disaster preparedness and support, promoting the importance of collective and individual preparedness to deal with future catastrophic events.