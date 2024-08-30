Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 11:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Japanese Red Cross Surveys Public Awareness of Disaster Prevention

August 29, 2024_ In preparation for Disaster Prevention Day on September 1, the Japan Red Cross conducted a survey on disaster prevention awareness...

Japan: Japanese Red Cross Surveys Public Awareness of Disaster Prevention
30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 29, 2024_ In preparation for Disaster Prevention Day on September 1, the Japan Red Cross conducted a survey on disaster prevention awareness and practices among 1,200 citizens from different regions. The results show that only 33.6% of respondents have undertaken preparedness actions, with individual rather than community-based activities being the most common. In addition, 64.7% of respondents do not frequently consider the possibility of dealing with an urban disaster. The source of this news is mainichi.jp. The Tokyo-based Japan Red Cross is actively involved in disaster preparedness and support, promoting the importance of collective and individual preparedness to deal with future catastrophic events.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Red Cross conducted a survey mainichi.jp. The Tokyo based Japan Red Cross Giappone inchiesta
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza