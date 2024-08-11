Cerca nel sito
 
Japan: Japanese sake conquers Milan with prestigious awards

August 10, 2024_ Japanese sake winery Iwate has won awards at the Milano Sake Challenge 2024, an event celebrating Japanese sake in Italy. Their sake...

Japan: Japanese sake conquers Milan with prestigious awards
11 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 10, 2024_ Japanese sake winery Iwate has won awards at the Milano Sake Challenge 2024, an event celebrating Japanese sake in Italy. Their sake 'Junmai Sake Yoneichi' received the Premium Award, while their 'Sparkling Yoneichi' won the Silver Award. This event, held in Milan since 2019, aims to promote Japanese sake and its versatility when paired with Italian cuisine. The news was reported by dtimes.jp, highlighting the growing interest in sake in Italy and its integration into the local food culture.

in Evidenza