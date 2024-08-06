Japan: Japanese space agency begins astronaut training with ANA Holdings

August 5, 2024_ The Japanese space agency unveiled an astronaut training program in collaboration with ANA Holdings Inc., aimed at better preparing future space travelers. Candidates Ayu Yoneda and Makoto Suwa participated in emergency simulations inside a Boeing 777 flight simulator. This is the first time that a private company participates in the long-term training of astronauts, with the aim of improving skills necessary for space missions. The training, which began in April last year, will end in October and includes practical exercises to deal with critical situations. The news was reported by english.kyodonews.net. The Japanese space agency, known as JAXA, is stepping up collaboration with private companies to ensure sustainable training for future astronauts.