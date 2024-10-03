Japan: Japanese Startup Develops Games to Solve Social Problems

October 2, 2024_ A Singapore-based startup, Digital Entertainment Asset, is developing games aimed at engaging those who aren’t interested in gaming, with the goal of addressing social issues. Co-founder and CEO Kozo Yamada said their mission is to integrate elements of gamification to promote sustainability and social engagement. Among their ongoing projects is a collaborative game with Tokyo Electric Power, which encourages players to report issues with utility poles. The news was reported by asahi.com, highlighting how innovation in the gaming industry can help solve social and environmental challenges.