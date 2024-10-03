Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Japanese Startup Develops Games to Solve Social Problems

October 2, 2024_ A Singapore-based startup, Digital Entertainment Asset, is developing games aimed at engaging those who aren’t interested in gaming,...

Japan: Japanese Startup Develops Games to Solve Social Problems
03 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 2, 2024_ A Singapore-based startup, Digital Entertainment Asset, is developing games aimed at engaging those who aren’t interested in gaming, with the goal of addressing social issues. Co-founder and CEO Kozo Yamada said their mission is to integrate elements of gamification to promote sustainability and social engagement. Among their ongoing projects is a collaborative game with Tokyo Electric Power, which encourages players to report issues with utility poles. The news was reported by asahi.com, highlighting how innovation in the gaming industry can help solve social and environmental challenges.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
a Singapore based startup avvio videogioco startup
Vedi anche
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza