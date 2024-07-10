Japan: Japanese students discouraged by weak yen from studying abroad

July 10, 2024_ The record depreciation of the yen is making it increasingly expensive for Japanese students to study abroad. A 22-year-old student at the Open University of Japan had to give up her dream of studying in the United States due to high costs. A 29-year-old student at the University of Sussex in Britain is also struggling with increased expenses. Japanese universities, such as Kwansei Gakuin University, are trying to offer financial aid to combat the problem. Asahi.com reports it. The Japanese government has increased grants for international scholarships to support students.