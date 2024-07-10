Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Japan: Japanese students discouraged by weak yen from studying abroad
10 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
July 10, 2024_ The record depreciation of the yen is making it increasingly expensive for Japanese students to study abroad. A 22-year-old student at the Open University of Japan had to give up her dream of studying in the United States due to high costs. A 29-year-old student at the University of Sussex in Britain is also struggling with increased expenses. Japanese universities, such as Kwansei Gakuin University, are trying to offer financial aid to combat the problem. Asahi.com reports it. The Japanese government has increased grants for international scholarships to support students.

