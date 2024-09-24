Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Japan: Japanese warplanes respond to Russian airspace violations

Japan: Japanese warplanes respond to Russian airspace violations
24 settembre 2024 | 12.19
September 23, 2024_ The Japanese Air Force has fired a flare at Russian aircraft that violated its airspace near Rebun Island in Hokkaido. This is the first time that Japan has taken such a strong measure against Russian air strikes, which have occurred three times. The situation highlights a growing state of tension between Japan and Russia, with the Japanese government analyzing Moscow's intentions, 毎日新聞 reported. The Russian air strikes have been a source of concern for Japan, which has historically had territorial disputes with Russia, particularly over the Kuril Islands.

