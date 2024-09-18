Japan: JAXA Aborts Second Attempt to Recover Space Debris

September 18, 2024_ The Japan Space Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced on September 17 that its second attempt to recover space debris has been aborted. The reason for the abort was the inability to display camera images, making it uncertain whether operations will resume. JAXA did not provide a timeline for the resumption of the project, which aims to reduce the risk of collisions in space. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. Space debris is a growing concern for space missions and the safety of satellites in Earth orbit.