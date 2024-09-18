Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:44
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: JAXA Aborts Second Attempt to Recover Space Debris

September 18, 2024_ The Japan Space Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced on September 17 that its second attempt to recover space debris has been...

Japan: JAXA Aborts Second Attempt to Recover Space Debris
18 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 18, 2024_ The Japan Space Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced on September 17 that its second attempt to recover space debris has been aborted. The reason for the abort was the inability to display camera images, making it uncertain whether operations will resume. JAXA did not provide a timeline for the resumption of the project, which aims to reduce the risk of collisions in space. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. Space debris is a growing concern for space missions and the safety of satellites in Earth orbit.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
has been aborted space Debris spazio space
Vedi anche
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza