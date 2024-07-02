Japan: JAXA successfully launches H3 rocket with Daichi-4 satellite

July 1, 2024_ The Japan Space Agency (JAXA) successfully launched the new H3 rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center, Kagoshima Prefecture. The rocket carried the Earth observation satellite Daichi-4 (ALOS-4) into orbit, separating it at an altitude of approximately 613 km. This is the second consecutive success for the H3 rocket, which now enters the operational phase after initial tests. The first launch of the H3 rocket in March 2023 had failed due to an electrical problem, but the second launch in February 2024 was a success. The newspaper 毎日新聞 reports it. The H3 rocket was jointly developed by JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.