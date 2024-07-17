Japan: JR East and partners launch new testing phase for AI tourism app

17 July 2024_ JR East, together with NTT Comware, NTT Communications and Beemap, launches the second phase of an experiment to improve the tourism experience through the 'Morioka Mekuri' app. The initiative, which will launch on July 19, 2024, includes new push notification capabilities to suggest experiences and alerts from stores and properties in real time. The aim is to increase visitation rates and create fans of the region, building on the positive results of the first test conducted in February 2024. Nikkei.com reports that the app has already proven to drive visits to Morioka. This project is part of the 'WaaS' consortium to improve social well-being through the enhancement of spaces and mobility.