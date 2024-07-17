Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: JR East and partners launch new testing phase for AI tourism app

17 July 2024_ JR East, together with NTT Comware, NTT Communications and Beemap, launches the second phase of an experiment to improve the tourism...

Japan: JR East and partners launch new testing phase for AI tourism app
17 luglio 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

17 July 2024_ JR East, together with NTT Comware, NTT Communications and Beemap, launches the second phase of an experiment to improve the tourism experience through the 'Morioka Mekuri' app. The initiative, which will launch on July 19, 2024, includes new push notification capabilities to suggest experiences and alerts from stores and properties in real time. The aim is to increase visitation rates and create fans of the region, building on the positive results of the first test conducted in February 2024. Nikkei.com reports that the app has already proven to drive visits to Morioka. This project is part of the 'WaaS' consortium to improve social well-being through the enhancement of spaces and mobility.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This project reports that applicativo app
Vedi anche
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza