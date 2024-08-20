Japan: JSSA Tokyo Award and Pitch100 Registration Now Open

August 20, 2024_ Registration is now open for the JSSA Tokyo Award and Pitch100, a startup and investor event to be held on October 8, 2024 in Tokyo. The event, organized by the Japan Startup Support Association, is expected to be attended by 800 people, including entrepreneurs, investors, and representatives of local governments. Over 100 booths will be available for companies, and 100 speakers are also sought for various types of pitches, including M&A and CEO matching. Participation is open to students, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals, as reported by mainichi.jp. The event is a great networking and growth opportunity for Japanese startups and investors interested in new ideas and collaborations.