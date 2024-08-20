Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: JSSA Tokyo Award and Pitch100 Registration Now Open

August 20, 2024_ Registration is now open for the JSSA Tokyo Award and Pitch100, a startup and investor event to be held on October 8, 2024 in Tokyo....

Japan: JSSA Tokyo Award and Pitch100 Registration Now Open
20 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 20, 2024_ Registration is now open for the JSSA Tokyo Award and Pitch100, a startup and investor event to be held on October 8, 2024 in Tokyo. The event, organized by the Japan Startup Support Association, is expected to be attended by 800 people, including entrepreneurs, investors, and representatives of local governments. Over 100 booths will be available for companies, and 100 speakers are also sought for various types of pitches, including M&A and CEO matching. Participation is open to students, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals, as reported by mainichi.jp. The event is a great networking and growth opportunity for Japanese startups and investors interested in new ideas and collaborations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
investors interested investor event event startup
Vedi anche
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza