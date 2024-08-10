Japan: K-1 WORLD MAX 2024 Matches Announced, Koya Urabe Farewell Ceremony

August 10, 2024_ On August 9, 2024, in Tokyo, additional matches were announced for K-1 WORLD MAX 2024, which will take place on September 29 at the National Yoyogi Stadium. Reigning featherweight champion Taito Gunji will defend his title against Takumi Terada, while Yuki Yozawa will face former ONE champion Petchdam Petchyindee Academy in a highly anticipated bout. The event will also feature a farewell ceremony for Koya Urabe, who announced his retirement after a successful career. The news was reported by sankei.com, highlighting the importance of this event in the Japanese martial arts scene. K-1 is one of the world's leading kickboxing organizations, known for its spectacular events and high-level fighters.