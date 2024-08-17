Japan: Kato Katsunobu announces candidacy for Liberal Democratic Party leadership

August 16, 2024_ Kato Katsunobu, a former Cabinet Secretary of Japan, has announced his intention to run in the upcoming Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election on a television program. Kato expressed his desire to take concrete action ahead of the race, which will be held next month. He is currently a member of the Motegi faction, which recently decided to dissolve parliament, and its leader, Toshimitsu Motegi, has expressed interest in running. Kato has held significant government roles, including Health Minister and Cabinet Secretary, addressing crucial issues such as the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The LDP leadership election is a key event in Japanese politics, as the party currently holds the governing power.