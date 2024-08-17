Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: Kato Katsunobu announces candidacy for Liberal Democratic Party leadership

August 16, 2024_ Kato Katsunobu, a former Cabinet Secretary of Japan, has announced his intention to run in the upcoming Liberal Democratic Party...

Japan: Kato Katsunobu announces candidacy for Liberal Democratic Party leadership
17 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 16, 2024_ Kato Katsunobu, a former Cabinet Secretary of Japan, has announced his intention to run in the upcoming Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election on a television program. Kato expressed his desire to take concrete action ahead of the race, which will be held next month. He is currently a member of the Motegi faction, which recently decided to dissolve parliament, and its leader, Toshimitsu Motegi, has expressed interest in running. Kato has held significant government roles, including Health Minister and Cabinet Secretary, addressing crucial issues such as the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The news was reported by 毎日新聞. The LDP leadership election is a key event in Japanese politics, as the party currently holds the governing power.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
upcoming Liberal Democratic Party istidina LDP leadership his
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza