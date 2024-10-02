October 2, 2024_ Japanese group King & Prince member Ren Nagase was named the first Japanese ambassador for the famous Italian chocolate brand Ferrero Rocher at an event in Tokyo. During the presentation, Nagase tasted the chocolate and shared his admiration for Italian culinary art and design, despite never having visited Italy. He also described how his love for Italian design is reflected in his daily life, collecting Italian furniture and art objects. The news was reported by sanyonews.jp, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in the Japanese landscape. The event also included the screening of a promotional video celebrating the elegance and charm of Italian chocolate.