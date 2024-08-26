Japan: Kishida calls on Beijing to lift ban on Japanese seafood

August 25, 2024_ Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged China to lift a blanket ban on Japanese seafood imposed after the Fukushima nuclear power plant released treated radioactive water. Kishida called the ban an unacceptable and unscientific measure, calling for an immediate lifting. A ministerial meeting will be held soon to discuss responses to the Chinese ban, while Kishida also visited a local seafood market to demonstrate the safety of seafood. The situation has put the fishing industry in Fukushima Prefecture in trouble, as it seeks to diversify exports to other markets, japantoday.com reported. The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company, suffered major accidents in 2011 due to an earthquake and tsunami, leading to long-standing concerns about food safety.