Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:30
Japan: Kishida Promotes Reskilling at Nikkei Summit

Japan: Kishida Promotes Reskilling at Nikkei Summit
04 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
September 4, 2024_ Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended the "Nikkei Reskilling Summit 2024," where he discussed strategies for reskilling in the context of the human capital era. Kishida emphasized the importance of investing in people and presented labor market reforms, including the introduction of a competency-based management system. He highlighted recent economic progress, such as rising wages and corporate investment, as signs of a shift toward a growth economy. The source of this news is nikkei.com. The summit also focuses on the need to address labor market challenges and promote a risk-taking environment for all workers, regardless of age.

