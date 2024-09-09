Japan: KIZAHASHI Restaurant Hosts Dinner with Italian Winemaker Borgogno

September 9, 2024_ Japanese restaurant KIZAHASHI, located inside THE THOUSAND KYOTO, will host a special dinner on October 9, 2024, dedicated to the renowned Italian winemaker Borgogno, famous for its long tradition of producing Barolo. This event represents a unique opportunity for wine lovers to taste some of the historic labels of Borgogno, which is one of the oldest producers of Barolo in Italy. The dinner promises to combine fine Japanese cuisine with fine Italian wines, creating an unforgettable gastronomic experience. The initiative highlights the growing interest in Italian culinary culture in Japan, as reported by winart.jp. The event promises to be an important opportunity for cultural exchange between Italy and Japan, celebrating the food and wine excellence of both countries.