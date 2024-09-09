Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Japan: KIZAHASHI Restaurant Hosts Dinner with Italian Winemaker Borgogno

September 9, 2024_ Japanese restaurant KIZAHASHI, located inside THE THOUSAND KYOTO, will host a special dinner on October 9, 2024, dedicated to the...

Japan: KIZAHASHI Restaurant Hosts Dinner with Italian Winemaker Borgogno
09 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 9, 2024_ Japanese restaurant KIZAHASHI, located inside THE THOUSAND KYOTO, will host a special dinner on October 9, 2024, dedicated to the renowned Italian winemaker Borgogno, famous for its long tradition of producing Barolo. This event represents a unique opportunity for wine lovers to taste some of the historic labels of Borgogno, which is one of the oldest producers of Barolo in Italy. The dinner promises to combine fine Japanese cuisine with fine Italian wines, creating an unforgettable gastronomic experience. The initiative highlights the growing interest in Italian culinary culture in Japan, as reported by winart.jp. The event promises to be an important opportunity for cultural exchange between Italy and Japan, celebrating the food and wine excellence of both countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
THOUSAND Kyoto will host KIZAHASHI Restaurant Hosts Dinner KIZAHASHI Restaurant
Vedi anche
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza