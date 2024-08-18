Japan: Kobayashi announces candidacy for Liberal Democratic Party presidency

August 18, 2024_ Kobayashi revealed that he will formally run for president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan tomorrow. Meanwhile, Kono has also expressed her intention to join the race, making the competition increasingly fierce. The LDP leadership election is approaching, and candidates are stepping up their campaigns. The current situation suggests a very competitive election, with several candidates vying for the role of party leader. The news was reported by 毎日新聞 (Mainichi). The Liberal Democratic Party is one of the major political parties in Japan, often in government, and its leadership has a significant impact on national politics.